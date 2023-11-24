Friday's game that pits the UNLV Rebels (4-0) against the UCSB Gauchos (2-1) at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-61 in favor of UNLV, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Rebels head into this matchup on the heels of a 93-30 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday.

UNLV vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

UNLV vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 81, UCSB 61

UNLV Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rebels had a +476 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 14.0 points per game. They put up 76.6 points per game, 22nd in college basketball, and gave up 62.6 per contest to rank 124th in college basketball.

On offense, UNLV averaged 76.9 points per game last season in conference games. To compare, its season average (76.6 points per game) was 0.3 PPG lower.

Offensively the Rebels played better when playing at home last year, averaging 78.9 points per game, compared to 75.3 per game in away games.

UNLV allowed 60.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (65.8).

