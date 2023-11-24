The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Kings vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 118 - Kings 106

Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 3.5)

Timberwolves (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-12.0)

Timberwolves (-12.0) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Timberwolves' .643 ATS win percentage (9-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Kings' .571 mark (8-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Minnesota (4-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Sacramento (1-0) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (100%).

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the point total 57.1% of the time this season (eight out of 14). That's more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (six out of 14).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 8-1, while the Kings are 3-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings put up 114.9 points per game and give up 115.6, ranking them 11th in the league on offense and 20th defensively.

On the glass, Sacramento is 20th in the league in rebounds (43.3 per game). It is 15th in rebounds conceded (43.9 per game).

This season the Kings are fifth-best in the league in assists at 27.6 per game.

At 13.4 turnovers committed per game and 14 turnovers forced, Sacramento is 13th and 13th in the NBA, respectively.

In 2023-24 the Kings are fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.6 per game), and they rank No. 24 in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

