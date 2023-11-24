With 15 games on the NHL card Friday, you have plenty of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. Continue reading for the odds on players from each contest.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 17 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -105 to score

Avalanche vs. Wild

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 18 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -105 to score

Bruins vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 Pastrnak's stats: 12 goals in 18 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +100 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 17 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score

Avalanche vs. Wild

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 18 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +110 to score

Capitals vs. Oilers

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 16 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +115 to score

Wild vs. Avalanche

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 Kaprizov's stats: 5 goals in 17 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +115 to score

Canadiens vs. Sharks

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 19 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +115 to score

Devils vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 Hughes' stats: 6 goals in 12 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +120 to score

Oilers vs. Capitals

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 McDavid's stats: 6 goals in 16 games

