Friday's game that pits the South Alabama Jaguars (3-1) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-2) at Hamilton Gymnasium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-61 in favor of South Alabama. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

Their last time out, the Wolf Pack lost 76-47 to Oregon on Tuesday.

Nevada vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Nevada vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 64, Nevada 61

Nevada Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolf Pack were outscored by 4.1 points per game last season (posting 64.5 points per game, 191st in college basketball, while conceding 68.6 per contest, 284th in college basketball) and had a -126 scoring differential.

Nevada averaged 64.5 points per game in conference contests last year, which equaled its overall average.

The Wolf Pack put up 65.4 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, they averaged 63.7 points per contest.

In home games, Nevada allowed 11.5 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (73.8).

