Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lyon County, Nevada? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lyon County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mineral County High School at Fernley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 24
- Location: Fernley, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
