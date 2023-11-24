When the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) and Sacramento Kings (8-6) play at Target Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Domantas Sabonis will be a player to watch.

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, NBCS-CA

Kings' Last Game

The Kings lost their previous game to the Pelicans, 117-112, on Wednesday. De'Aaron Fox was their high scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 26 2 5 1 0 2 Domantas Sabonis 23 9 6 0 1 0 Harrison Barnes 22 3 0 0 0 4

Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis' averages for the season are 20.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 63.4% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Fox's averages on the season are 29.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 3.2 treys per contest.

The Kings get 12.9 points, 2.9 boards and 5.4 assists per game from Malik Monk.

The Kings receive 12.8 points, 4.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

The Kings get 12.2 points, 3.0 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

