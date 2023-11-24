Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - November 24
When the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) and Sacramento Kings (8-6) play at Target Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Domantas Sabonis will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN, NBCS-CA
Kings' Last Game
The Kings lost their previous game to the Pelicans, 117-112, on Wednesday. De'Aaron Fox was their high scorer with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|26
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Domantas Sabonis
|23
|9
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Harrison Barnes
|22
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis' averages for the season are 20.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 63.4% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).
- Fox's averages on the season are 29.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 3.2 treys per contest.
- The Kings get 12.9 points, 2.9 boards and 5.4 assists per game from Malik Monk.
- The Kings receive 12.8 points, 4.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.
- The Kings get 12.2 points, 3.0 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.
