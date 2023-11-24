Player prop bet options for Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis and others are listed when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Sacramento Kings at Target Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +114)

Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 more than Friday's prop total.

He has collected 12.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Sabonis averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -108)

De'Aaron Fox's 29.2 points per game average is 2.7 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).

Fox's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Fox has hit 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Edwards on Friday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (26.1).

He has collected 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -108)

Friday's over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns is 24.5. That's 2.9 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Towns averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.