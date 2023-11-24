How to Watch the Kings vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) will attempt to continue a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (8-6) on November 24, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Kings
Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 46.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.0% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Sacramento has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 18th.
- The Kings average 9.1 more points per game (114.9) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (105.8).
- Sacramento has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Kings put up 120.8 points per game, 9.1 more than away (111.7). Defensively they concede 117.0 points per game at home, 2.1 more than away (114.9).
- At home Sacramento is conceding 117.0 points per game, 2.1 more than it is away (114.9).
- At home the Kings are collecting 29.2 assists per game, 2.5 more than away (26.7).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Colby Jones
|Questionable
|Hip
|Keon Ellis
|Out
|Ankle
|Keegan Murray
|Out
|Back
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
