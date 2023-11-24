The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) will attempt to continue a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (8-6) on November 24, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 46.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.0% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Sacramento has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 18th.

The Kings average 9.1 more points per game (114.9) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (105.8).

Sacramento has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

At home the Kings put up 120.8 points per game, 9.1 more than away (111.7). Defensively they concede 117.0 points per game at home, 2.1 more than away (114.9).

At home Sacramento is conceding 117.0 points per game, 2.1 more than it is away (114.9).

At home the Kings are collecting 29.2 assists per game, 2.5 more than away (26.7).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings Injuries