Kings vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - November 24
The Sacramento Kings (8-6) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) at Target Center on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Kings head into this contest on the heels of a 117-112 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-leading 26 points for the Kings in the loss.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Keegan Murray
|SF
|Out
|Back
|13.2
|6.2
|2.0
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
|Keon Ellis
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|3.4
|1.8
|0.9
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle)
Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
