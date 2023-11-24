The Sacramento Kings (8-6) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) at Target Center on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Kings head into this contest on the heels of a 117-112 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-leading 26 points for the Kings in the loss.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Keegan Murray SF Out Back 13.2 6.2 2.0 Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8 Keon Ellis SG Out Ankle 3.4 1.8 0.9

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle)

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

