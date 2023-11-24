The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -3.5 -

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Six of the Kings' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).

Sacramento is 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Sacramento has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Kings vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 0 0% 113.1 228 105.8 221.4 220.6 Kings 0 0% 114.9 228 115.6 221.4 232.1

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (3-2-0). Away, it is .556 (5-4-0).

The Kings' 114.9 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 105.8 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.8 points, Sacramento is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Kings and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 8-6 1-0 6-8 Timberwolves 9-5 4-2 8-6

Kings vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Kings Timberwolves 114.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 6-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 7-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 115.6 Points Allowed (PG) 105.8 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-1

