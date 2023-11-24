Kings vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-3.5
|-
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Six of the Kings' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).
- Sacramento is 8-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Kings have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Sacramento has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Kings vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|0
|0%
|113.1
|228
|105.8
|221.4
|220.6
|Kings
|0
|0%
|114.9
|228
|115.6
|221.4
|232.1
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (3-2-0). Away, it is .556 (5-4-0).
- The Kings' 114.9 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 105.8 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.8 points, Sacramento is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|8-6
|1-0
|6-8
|Timberwolves
|9-5
|4-2
|8-6
Kings vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Kings
|Timberwolves
|114.9
|113.1
|11
|18
|6-3
|4-2
|7-2
|6-0
|115.6
|105.8
|20
|1
|4-1
|9-2
|3-2
|10-1
