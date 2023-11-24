The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) match up with the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings are receiving 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.

The Kings are receiving 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Harrison Barnes this season.

Malik Monk is averaging 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 26.9% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averages 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 60.0% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 4.0 made treys per game (fifth in league).

Rudy Gobert posts 14.3 points, 1.0 assists and 13.3 boards per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 37.0% from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Anderson posts 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Naz Reid averages 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Kings 112.4 Points Avg. 111.1 102.3 Points Allowed Avg. 113.8 48.6% Field Goal % 43.7% 37.3% Three Point % 31.9%

