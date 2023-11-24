Kings vs. Timberwolves November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) match up with the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and NBCS-CA.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, NBCS-CA
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Kings are receiving 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.
- The Kings are receiving 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Harrison Barnes this season.
- Malik Monk is averaging 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
- Kevin Huerter is averaging 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 26.9% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averages 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 60.0% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA) with 4.0 made treys per game (fifth in league).
- Rudy Gobert posts 14.3 points, 1.0 assists and 13.3 boards per contest.
- Karl-Anthony Towns posts 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 37.0% from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kyle Anderson posts 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.
- Naz Reid averages 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Kings
|112.4
|Points Avg.
|111.1
|102.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.8
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|43.7%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|31.9%
