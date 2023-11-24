The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (8-6).

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

BSN and NBCS-CA Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 113.1 points per game (18th in the league) while allowing 105.8 per outing (first in the NBA). They have a +103 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Kings put up 114.9 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 115.6 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a -10 scoring differential.

These teams average a combined 228 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 221.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than this contest's total.

Minnesota has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Sacramento is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

Kings and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6600 +2500 - Timberwolves +2500 +1200 -

