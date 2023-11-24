Kevin Huerter will take the court for the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Huerter posted eight points and seven rebounds in a 117-112 loss against the Pelicans.

Let's break down Huerter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 12.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 Assists 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 20.1 PR -- 17.3 3PM 2.5 2.5



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Huerter has taken 11.0 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 11.4% and 10.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Huerter is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Huerter's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 24th in possessions per game with 103.6.

Allowing 105.8 points per game, the Timberwolves are the best squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are eighth in the league, giving up 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.4 assists per game.

The Timberwolves give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 27 13 3 1 3 0 0 3/4/2023 33 29 0 2 6 0 2 1/30/2023 22 3 5 4 0 0 1 1/28/2023 36 11 7 3 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.