Harrison Barnes and his Sacramento Kings teammates will hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Barnes put up 22 points in his last game, which ended in a 117-112 loss versus the Pelicans.

If you'd like to make predictions on Barnes' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 12.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 Assists -- 1.4 PRA -- 16.6 PR -- 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Barnes's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Barnes has made 3.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.5% of his team's total makes.

Barnes is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Barnes' Kings average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have allowed 105.8 points per game, which is the best in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have allowed 42.7 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.4 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Harrison Barnes vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 35 19 5 1 0 0 0 3/4/2023 37 20 4 1 3 0 0 1/30/2023 41 8 2 1 1 0 4 1/28/2023 37 13 3 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.