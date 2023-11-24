Domantas Sabonis plus his Sacramento Kings teammates match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Sabonis, in his last game (November 22 loss against the Pelicans), produced 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

In this article we will break down Sabonis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 20.2 Rebounds 11.5 12.4 Assists 6.5 7.1 PRA -- 39.7 PR -- 32.6



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 13.8% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.3 per contest.

Sabonis' Kings average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 105.8 points per game, the Timberwolves are the best squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have conceded 42.7 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves concede 24.4 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 40 24 10 4 0 0 1 3/4/2023 33 24 14 5 1 0 0 1/30/2023 36 17 13 1 0 2 1 1/28/2023 39 23 10 5 0 0 0

