The Sacramento Kings, with De'Aaron Fox, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 117-112 loss to the Pelicans, Fox had 26 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll break down Fox's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 26.5 29.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 Assists 5.5 5.3 PRA -- 38.5 PR -- 33.2 3PM 2.5 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Fox's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Fox is responsible for attempting 15.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

The Kings rank 24th in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are No. 1 in the league, conceding 105.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are eighth in the league, giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 24.4 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

The Timberwolves give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 35 29 4 6 1 1 0 3/4/2023 37 25 2 7 0 0 1 1/30/2023 41 32 5 4 2 1 2 1/28/2023 35 29 3 6 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.