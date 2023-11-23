Should you wager on Ronnie Bell hitting paydirt in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Ronnie Bell score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has put together a 51-yard season on four catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on five occasions, and averages 8.5 yards.

In one of four games this season, Bell has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Ronnie Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Giants 2 2 24 1 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 7 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 1 1 20 0

