Will Ray-Ray McCloud hit paydirt when the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks play in Week 12 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Ray-Ray McCloud score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

McCloud's stat line reveals eight catches for 90 yards. He posts 9 yards per game, and has been targeted on 10 occasions.

Having played five games this year, McCloud has not had a TD reception.

Ray-Ray McCloud Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Cardinals 2 2 22 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Vikings 3 2 20 0 Week 8 Bengals 2 2 43 0

