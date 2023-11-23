Ray-Ray McCloud was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks begins at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. Looking for McCloud's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Entering Week 12, McCloud has eight receptions for 90 yards -- 11.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for 23 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 10 occasions.

Ray-Ray McCloud Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The 49ers have no other receivers on the injury report.

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McCloud 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 8 90 59 0 11.3

McCloud Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Cardinals 2 2 22 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Vikings 3 2 20 0 Week 8 Bengals 2 2 43 0

