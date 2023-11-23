Will Jauan Jennings cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jennings will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jauan Jennings score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Jennings' stat line displays 13 catches for 189 yards. He puts up 21 yards per game, having been targeted 24 times.

Jennings does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Jauan Jennings Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0 Week 6 @Browns 4 2 26 0 Week 7 @Vikings 9 5 54 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 2 1 8 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0

Rep Jauan Jennings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.