Jauan Jennings has a decent matchup when his San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Seahawks have conceded 233 passing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.

So far this campaign, Jennings has reeled in 13 passes on 24 targets for 189 yards, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

Jennings vs. the Seahawks

Jennings vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 5 GP / 19.6 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 19.6 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed five opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Seattle has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is giving up 233 yards per game this year, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

Opponents of the Seahawks have scored 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 13th in the league in that category.

Jauan Jennings Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Jennings Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this season, Jennings has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Jennings has 8.6% of his team's target share (24 targets on 278 passing attempts).

He averages 7.9 yards per target this season (189 yards on 24 targets).

Jennings, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Jennings' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

