The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Iowa Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sooners' opponents made.
  • In games Iowa shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.
  • The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sooners finished 278th.
  • Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 80.1 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.
  • Iowa went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

  • The Sooners' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (47.4%).
  • Oklahoma went 11-5 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Sooners were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hawkeyes finished 30th.
  • The Sooners' 67.7 points per game last year were seven fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.
  • Oklahoma went 15-11 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Iowa performed better at home last season, posting 89.8 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game in road games.
  • The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72 in away games.
  • Iowa drained 10 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Oklahoma scored three more points per game at home (69.3) than away (66.3).
  • At home, the Sooners gave up 64.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.8.
  • At home, Oklahoma drained 7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.9). Oklahoma's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.7%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 82-43 Lloyd Noble Center
11/14/2023 Texas State W 93-54 Lloyd Noble Center
11/17/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 90-66 Lloyd Noble Center
11/23/2023 Iowa - LionTree Arena
11/30/2023 UAPB - Lloyd Noble Center
12/5/2023 Providence - Lloyd Noble Center

