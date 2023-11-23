Will George Kittle pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will George Kittle score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Kittle has 43 receptions (on 56 targets) for 648 yards and five TDs, averaging 64.8 yards per game.

Kittle has had a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

George Kittle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 7 5 78 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 9 149 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 3 116 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 9 8 89 1

