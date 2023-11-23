George Kittle will be running routes against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET.

Kittle has 43 receptions for 648 yards and five scores this season. He has been targeted 56 times, and averages 64.8 yards per game.

Kittle vs. the Seahawks

Kittle vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 4 GP / 87.8 REC YPG / REC TD

Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 233.0 passing yards the Seahawks give up per game makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Seahawks have the No. 13 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 13 this season (1.3 per game).

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-111)

Kittle Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this year, Kittle has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kittle has been targeted on 56 of his team's 278 passing attempts this season (20.1% target share).

He has been targeted 56 times, averaging 11.6 yards per target (fourth in NFL).

In three of 10 games this season, Kittle has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (15.2% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Kittle has been targeted eight times in the red zone (19.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts).

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 9 REC / 149 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

