When the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks square off in Week 12 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET, will Elijah Mitchell hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Elijah Mitchell score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Mitchell has rushed for 97 yards (13.9 per game) on 34 carries.

Mitchell also averages 0.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing three passes for 2 yards.

Mitchell has not reached the end zone on the ground once in seven games.

Elijah Mitchell Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 3 2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 8 23 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 24 0 0 0 0

