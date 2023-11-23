San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 19th-ranked run defense in Week 12, starting at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Mitchell has collected 97 rushing yards on 34 carries (13.9 ypg). Mitchell also has three receptions for 2 yards (0.3 ypg).

Mitchell vs. the Seahawks

Mitchell vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 2 GP / 34 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 34 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Seahawks have let one opposing rusher to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Seahawks have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 112.6 rushing yards per game yielded by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

So far this year, the Seahawks have conceded 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 24th in league play.

49ers Player Previews

Elijah Mitchell Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Mitchell Rushing Insights

Mitchell has hit the over on his rushing yards total once in three opportunities this season.

The 49ers, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 47.8% of the time while running 52.2%.

He has handled 11.2% of his team's 303 rushing attempts this season (34).

Mitchell has no rushing touchdowns in seven games this season.

He has three red zone rushing carries (5.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Mitchell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

