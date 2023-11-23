Will Deebo Samuel cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the San Francisco 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Samuel will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Deebo Samuel score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Samuel's 27 grabs (40 targets) have netted him 395 yards (49.4 per game) and one TD.

In one of eight games this year, Samuel has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of eight).

Deebo Samuel Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3 3 55 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 4 30 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 3 63 0

Rep Deebo Samuel with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.