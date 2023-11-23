San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 12 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards conceded, at 233 per game.

Samuel's 27 grabs (on 40 targets) have netted him 395 yards (49.4 per game) and one TD so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Samuel and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samuel vs. the Seahawks

Samuel vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 3 GP / 111 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 111 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

12 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The 233 passing yards the Seahawks allow per outing makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Seahawks have allowed 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 13th among NFL teams.

Watch 49ers vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Deebo Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Samuel with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Samuel Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this season, Samuel has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Samuel has received 14.4% of his team's 278 passing attempts this season (40 targets).

He has 395 receiving yards on 40 targets to rank 15th in NFL play with 9.9 yards per target.

Samuel, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored three of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

Samuel has been targeted six times in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 5 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.