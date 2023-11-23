Should you wager on Christian McCaffrey hitting paydirt in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -333 (Bet $33.30 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

McCaffrey has 174 rushing attempts for a team-leading 825 yards (82.5 per game), with nine touchdowns.

McCaffrey also averages 36.4 receiving yards per game, catching 43 passes for 364 yards and five touchdowns.

McCaffrey has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in seven games.

He has posted a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Christian McCaffrey Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1 Week 7 @Vikings 15 45 1 3 51 1 Week 8 Bengals 12 54 1 6 64 1 Week 10 @Jaguars 16 95 0 6 47 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 21 78 0 5 25 1

