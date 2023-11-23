Christian McCaffrey has a decent matchup when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Seahawks have given up 112.6 rushing yards per game, 19th in the league.

McCaffrey has rushed for a team-best 825 yards on 174 attempts (82.5 ypg), and McCaffrey has gotten into the box nine times. McCaffrey has compiled 43 catches this season for 364 yards and five touchdowns.

McCaffrey vs. the Seahawks

McCaffrey vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 2 GP / 113.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 113.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Seahawks have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Seahawks have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The Seahawks yield 112.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Seahawks have scored 11 touchdowns on the ground (1.1 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 24th in the league in that category.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 75.5 (-115)

McCaffrey Rushing Insights

So far this season, McCaffrey has hit the over six times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 10 opportunities).

The 49ers have passed 47.8% of the time and run 52.2% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 303 rushes this season. He's handled 174 of those carries (57.4%).

McCaffrey has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in seven games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 14 total touchdowns this season (42.4% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

He has 43 red zone rushing carries (71.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Christian McCaffrey Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

McCaffrey Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McCaffrey has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

McCaffrey has 18.7% of his team's target share (52 targets on 278 passing attempts).

He has 364 receiving yards on 52 targets to rank 84th in league play with 7.0 yards per target.

McCaffrey has tallied a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

With 11 red zone targets, McCaffrey has been on the receiving end of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

McCaffrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21 ATT / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 6 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 54 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD

