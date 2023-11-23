Brock Purdy has a decent matchup when his San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Seahawks have allowed 233 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Purdy has amassed 2,662 passing yards (266.2 per game) and a 70.2% completion percentage this year, passing for 18 TDs with five INTs. With 121 yards on 30 attempts and two TDs, Purdy also has contributed via the run.

Purdy vs. the Seahawks

Purdy vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 2 GP / 274.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 274.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Seattle has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of four opposing players this year.

The Seahawks have given up seven players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed at least two touchdown passes to four quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Seahawks this season.

Purdy will play against the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks give up 233 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Seahawks have surrendered 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 13th among NFL defenses.

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 250.5 (-118)

250.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-125)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has surpassed his passing yards prop total in seven of 10 opportunities this year.

The 49ers pass on 47.8% of their plays and run on 52.2%. They are fifth in NFL play in points scored.

Purdy is No. 1 in the NFL averaging 9.7 yards per attempt (2,662 total yards passing).

Purdy has completed at least one touchdown pass in nine of 10 games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has scored 20 of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (60.6%).

Purdy accounts for 39.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his total 275 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Brock Purdy Rushing Props vs the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-125)

Purdy Rushing Insights

Purdy hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his 10 opportunities this season (50.0%).

Purdy has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has four red zone carries for 6.7% of the team share (his team runs on 58.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21-for-25 / 333 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 19-for-26 / 296 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 22-for-31 / 365 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 12-for-27 / 125 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

