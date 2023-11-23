When the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks match up in Week 12 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET, will Brandon Aiyuk get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Brandon Aiyuk score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Aiyuk has 43 receptions (61 targets) and tops the 49ers with 831 yards receiving (92.3 per game) plus four TDs.

In three of nine games this year, Aiyuk has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Brandon Aiyuk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 6 148 0 Week 5 Cowboys 7 4 58 0 Week 6 @Browns 10 4 76 0 Week 7 @Vikings 6 5 57 0 Week 8 Bengals 9 5 109 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 3 3 55 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 6 5 156 1

