San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 12 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards allowed, at 233 per game.

Aiyuk has caught 43 passes on 61 targets for a team-high 831 yards and four scores. He averages 92.3 yards per game.

Aiyuk vs. the Seahawks

Aiyuk vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 5 GP / 45 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 45 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Aiyuk will square off against the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks give up 233 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks' defense ranks 13th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Aiyuk Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this year, Aiyuk has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Aiyuk has received 21.9% of his team's 278 passing attempts this season (61 targets).

He is averaging 13.6 yards per target (third in league play), averaging 831 yards on 61 passes thrown his way.

Aiyuk has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of nine games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has four total touchdowns this season (12.1% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

Aiyuk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 5 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

