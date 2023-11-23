Bookmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) the edge when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 in a matchup between NFC West opponents at Lumen Field. San Francisco is favored by a touchdown. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 43.5 points.

Before the 49ers square off against the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Seahawks meet the 49ers, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Seattle Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-7) 43.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-7) 42.5 -295 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

San Francisco is 5-4-1 ATS this season.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-3-1) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.

San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (40%).

Against the spread, Seattle is 5-5-0 this season.

Of 10 Seattle games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.