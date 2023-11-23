The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) hit the road for an NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

49ers Insights

The 49ers average 6.1 more points per game (27.9) than the Seahawks allow (21.8).

The 49ers rack up 41.4 more yards per game (387) than the Seahawks give up per contest (345.6).

This season, San Francisco averages 132.7 yards per game on the ground, 20.1 more than Seattle allows per outing (112.6).

The 49ers have nine giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have 14 takeaways.

49ers Away Performance

The 49ers score fewer points in away games (25.6 per game) than they do overall (27.9), but also allow fewer in road games (14.8 per game) than overall (15.7).

The 49ers accumulate 346.6 yards per game on the road (40.4 fewer than overall), and concede 326.4 in away games (23.6 more than overall).

The 49ers accumulate 132.8 rushing yards per game on the road (0.1 more than overall), and concede 84.6 in road games (3.2 more than overall).

On the road, the 49ers successfully convert fewer third downs (36.4%) than they do overall (44.3%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs away from home (40.3%) than overall (40.9%).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 Cincinnati L 31-17 CBS 11/12/2023 at Jacksonville W 34-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Tampa Bay W 27-14 FOX 11/23/2023 at Seattle - NBC 12/3/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 12/10/2023 Seattle - FOX 12/17/2023 at Arizona - CBS

