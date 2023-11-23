How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) hit the road for an NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field.
We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV: NBC
49ers Insights
- The 49ers average 6.1 more points per game (27.9) than the Seahawks allow (21.8).
- The 49ers rack up 41.4 more yards per game (387) than the Seahawks give up per contest (345.6).
- This season, San Francisco averages 132.7 yards per game on the ground, 20.1 more than Seattle allows per outing (112.6).
- The 49ers have nine giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have 14 takeaways.
49ers Away Performance
- The 49ers score fewer points in away games (25.6 per game) than they do overall (27.9), but also allow fewer in road games (14.8 per game) than overall (15.7).
- The 49ers accumulate 346.6 yards per game on the road (40.4 fewer than overall), and concede 326.4 in away games (23.6 more than overall).
- The 49ers accumulate 132.8 rushing yards per game on the road (0.1 more than overall), and concede 84.6 in road games (3.2 more than overall).
- On the road, the 49ers successfully convert fewer third downs (36.4%) than they do overall (44.3%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs away from home (40.3%) than overall (40.9%).
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 31-17
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Jacksonville
|W 34-3
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 27-14
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|NBC
|12/3/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Seattle
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|CBS
