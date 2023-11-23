49ers vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 12
Entering this week's action, the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23 at Lumen Field, with the opening kick at 8:20 PM .
In their most recent game, the 49ers knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14.
The Seahawks are coming off of a loss to the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 17-16.
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Spencer Burford
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Shemar Jean-Charles
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Toe
|Questionable
|Samuel Womack
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Javon Hargrave
|DL
|Thumb
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Talanoa Hufanga
|S
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Robert Beal Jr.
|DL
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Oblique
|Doubtful
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Elbow
|Questionable
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Abdomen
|Doubtful
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Biceps
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Toe
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jerrick Reed II
|S
|Knee
|Out
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: NBC
49ers Season Insights
- The 49ers have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (387 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (302.8 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 27.9 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 15.7 points allowed per game) this season.
- The 49ers are compiling 254.3 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 15th, giving up 221.4 passing yards per contest.
- San Francisco ranks sixth in rushing yards this year (132.7 rushing yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 81.4 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The 49ers have the second-best turnover margin in the NFL at +10, forcing 19 turnovers (second in NFL) while turning it over nine times (fourth in NFL).
49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-350), Seahawks (+280)
- Total: 44 points
