Entering this week's action, the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23 at Lumen Field, with the opening kick at 8:20 PM .

In their most recent game, the 49ers knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14.

The Seahawks are coming off of a loss to the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 17-16.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ray-Ray McCloud WR Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Spencer Burford OL Knee Questionable Shemar Jean-Charles CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Banks OL Toe Questionable Samuel Womack CB Knee Questionable Javon Hargrave DL Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Talanoa Hufanga S Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Robert Beal Jr. DL Hamstring Questionable

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Oblique Doubtful Geno Smith QB Elbow Questionable DeeJay Dallas RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Dareke Young WR Abdomen Doubtful Abraham Lucas OT Knee Questionable Colby Parkinson TE Biceps Full Participation In Practice Tariq Woolen CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Coby Bryant CB Toe Limited Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tre Brown CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Jerrick Reed II S Knee Out Jake Bobo WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: NBC

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (387 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (302.8 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 27.9 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 15.7 points allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers are compiling 254.3 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 15th, giving up 221.4 passing yards per contest.

San Francisco ranks sixth in rushing yards this year (132.7 rushing yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 81.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

The 49ers have the second-best turnover margin in the NFL at +10, forcing 19 turnovers (second in NFL) while turning it over nine times (fourth in NFL).

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7)

49ers (-7) Moneyline: 49ers (-350), Seahawks (+280)

49ers (-350), Seahawks (+280) Total: 44 points

