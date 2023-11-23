Check out best bets for when NFC West opponents meet as the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on 49ers vs. Seahawks? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is 49ers vs. Seahawks?

  • Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the 49ers winning by a considerably larger margin (10.0 points). Take the 49ers.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 77.3%.
  • The 49ers are 7-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 70% of those games).
  • When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -340 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 4-1 (80%).
  • The Seahawks have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.
  • Seattle has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +270 odds on them winning this game.

Who will win? The 49ers or Seahawks? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 12 Best Bets

  • Commanders vs Cowboys

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: San Francisco (-7)
    • The 49ers have covered the spread five times this season (5-5-0).
    • In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, San Francisco has an ATS record of 2-4.
    • The Seahawks have covered the spread five times this season (5-4-1).

    Parlay your bets together on the 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (43.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 6.0 more points per game, 49.5 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 37.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the over/under for this matchup.
    • The teams have hit the over in four of the 49ers' 10 games with a set total.
    • Four of the Seahawks' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Christian McCaffrey Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    10 82.5 9 36.4 5

    Colby Parkinson Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    9 15.7 0

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.