Best Bets, Odds for the 49ers vs. Seahawks Game – Week 12
Check out best bets for when NFC West opponents meet as the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field.
When is 49ers vs. Seahawks?
- Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the 49ers winning by a considerably larger margin (10.0 points). Take the 49ers.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 77.3%.
- The 49ers are 7-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 70% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -340 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 4-1 (80%).
- The Seahawks have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.
- Seattle has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +270 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-7)
- The 49ers have covered the spread five times this season (5-5-0).
- In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, San Francisco has an ATS record of 2-4.
- The Seahawks have covered the spread five times this season (5-4-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- The two teams average a combined 6.0 more points per game, 49.5 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 37.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the over/under for this matchup.
- The teams have hit the over in four of the 49ers' 10 games with a set total.
- Four of the Seahawks' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
Christian McCaffrey Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|82.5
|9
|36.4
|5
Colby Parkinson Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|15.7
|0
