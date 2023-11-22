The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud stats and insights

Whitecloud is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

Whitecloud has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT and Max

