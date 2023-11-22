Will Zach Whitecloud Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 22?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Whitecloud stats and insights
- Whitecloud is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Whitecloud has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.