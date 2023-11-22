The Vegas Golden Knights, William Karlsson included, will face the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

William Karlsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus this season, in 17:29 per game on the ice, is +10.

In eight of 19 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Karlsson has a point in 14 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points six times.

Karlsson has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Karlsson goes over his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 10 20 Points 8 9 Goals 6 11 Assists 2

