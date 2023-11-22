William Karlsson Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Stars - November 22
The Vegas Golden Knights, William Karlsson included, will face the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
William Karlsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Stars Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Stars Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Stars Player Props
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Stars
Karlsson Season Stats Insights
- Karlsson's plus-minus this season, in 17:29 per game on the ice, is +10.
- In eight of 19 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Karlsson has a point in 14 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points six times.
- Karlsson has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Karlsson goes over his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.
- There is a 42.6% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Karlsson Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +13.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|19
|Games
|10
|20
|Points
|8
|9
|Goals
|6
|11
|Assists
|2
