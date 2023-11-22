For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is William Karlsson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

In eight of 19 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:42 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:44 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 13:35 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 1 1 0 19:29 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:12 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 2 1 1 16:55 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:40 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.