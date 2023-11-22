For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is William Karlsson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

  • In eight of 19 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:42 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:44 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 13:35 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 1 1 0 19:29 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:12 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 2 1 1 16:55 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:40 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

