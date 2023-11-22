Can we count on William Carrier lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrier stats and insights

  • Carrier has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Carrier has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:58 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:52 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:30 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 7-0
10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 10:38 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 9:45 Away W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.