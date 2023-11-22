Can we count on William Carrier lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).

Carrier has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:58 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:52 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:30 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 7-0 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 10:38 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 9:45 Away W 4-3 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

