Golden Knights vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (12-4-1), host the top-ranked team from the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2), on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
The Golden Knights have gone 5-4-1 over their past 10 games, putting up 31 goals while allowing 23 in that period. On 33 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (24.2%).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey action.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (13-4-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- Vegas has earned six points (2-0-2) in its four games decided by one goal.
- This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Vegas has four points (2-1-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 13 games, earning 24 points from those contests.
- This season, Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in four games has a record of 3-0-1 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 6-4-0 (12 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|9th
|3.53
|Goals Scored
|3.37
|14th
|10th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|2.47
|4th
|15th
|30.9
|Shots
|31.7
|11th
|26th
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|14th
|13th
|21.43%
|Power Play %
|23.08%
|9th
|3rd
|88.14%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.75%
|10th
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
