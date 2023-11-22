The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (12-4-1), host the top-ranked team from the conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2), on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Golden Knights have gone 5-4-1 over their past 10 games, putting up 31 goals while allowing 23 in that period. On 33 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (24.2%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)

Stars (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (13-4-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in games that have gone to OT this season.

Vegas has earned six points (2-0-2) in its four games decided by one goal.

This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Vegas has four points (2-1-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 13 games, earning 24 points from those contests.

This season, Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in four games has a record of 3-0-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 6-4-0 (12 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 9th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.37 14th 10th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.47 4th 15th 30.9 Shots 31.7 11th 26th 32.5 Shots Allowed 30.3 14th 13th 21.43% Power Play % 23.08% 9th 3rd 88.14% Penalty Kill % 84.75% 10th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.