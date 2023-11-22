Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Considering a wager on Theodore? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Shea Theodore vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Theodore has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 23:18 on the ice per game.

Theodore has a goal in four of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Theodore has a point in 10 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points five times.

Theodore has an assist in nine of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Theodore has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Theodore Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 9 18 Points 3 4 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

