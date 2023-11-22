Shea Theodore Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Stars - November 22
Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Considering a wager on Theodore? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Shea Theodore vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
Theodore Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Theodore has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 23:18 on the ice per game.
- Theodore has a goal in four of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Theodore has a point in 10 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points five times.
- Theodore has an assist in nine of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Theodore has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.
Theodore Stats vs. the Stars
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team's goal differential (+13) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|19
|Games
|9
|18
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|3
