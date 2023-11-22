The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Shea Theodore score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Theodore stats and insights

Theodore has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken eight of them.

Theodore has picked up two goals and eight assists on the power play.

Theodore averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Theodore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 25:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 4 1 3 25:13 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:48 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:01 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 25:19 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:56 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:16 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

