The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Shea Theodore score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Theodore stats and insights

  • Theodore has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken eight of them.
  • Theodore has picked up two goals and eight assists on the power play.
  • Theodore averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Theodore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 25:00 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 4 1 3 25:13 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:48 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:01 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 25:19 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:56 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:16 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

