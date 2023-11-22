On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Paul Cotter going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

Cotter has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Cotter averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:05 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:05 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:18 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TV Channel: TNT and Max

