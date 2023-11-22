Will Paul Cotter Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 22?
On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Paul Cotter going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Cotter stats and insights
- Cotter has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- Cotter averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Cotter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|6:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Golden Knights vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
