Will Nicolas Roy score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Roy has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

