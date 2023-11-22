In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Nicolas Hague to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Hague stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Hague scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).

Hague has no points on the power play.

Hague averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 3-0 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:30 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:10 Away W 5-3 10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:04 Home W 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:46 Home W 4-1 10/12/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 19:49 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.