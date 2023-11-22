Will Nicolas Hague Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 22?
In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Nicolas Hague to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Hague stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Hague scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).
- Hague has no points on the power play.
- Hague averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Hague recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|22:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/12/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|19:49
|Away
|W 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
