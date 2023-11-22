For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Michael Amadio a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Amadio has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Amadio has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:52 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:35 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 10:53 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:31 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

