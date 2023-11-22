For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Michael Amadio a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

  • In two of 19 games this season, Amadio has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Amadio has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 47 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:52 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:35 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 10:53 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:31 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

