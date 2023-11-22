Mark Stone will be among those in action Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Stone in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In four of 19 games this season, Stone has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Stone has a point in 11 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

Stone has an assist in nine of 19 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Stone has an implied probability of 63.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stone has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 47 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 8 18 Points 4 5 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.