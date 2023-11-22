Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Lyon County, Nevada today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Lyon County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reno High School at Fernley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on November 22
- Location: Fernley, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
